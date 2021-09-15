Corby firefighters holding charity car wash this weekend

Katy Newman

Corby firefighters will be making sure visitors' cars leave squeaky clean this weekend when they host a charity car wash.

Saturday (September 18) will see the Corby crews and other fire service staff get to work at the station at 20 Lloyds Road between 10am and 4pm.

They're holding the car wash to raise funds for firefighter Katy Newman’s bid to run in this year’s London Marathon on behalf of The Fire Fighters Charity.

The charity supports all members and former members of the fire service who may be suffering from mental, physical or social issues.

All funds raised will go towards The Fire Fighters Charity, which will then cover the cost of Katy’s London Marathon place with all profits then going back to the charity.

Katy, a firefighter on Green Watch at Corby, said: “To say things have been tough during this pandemic is an understatement.

“Along with the majority of the country, my own mental health has suffered during this challenging time and truthfully running has been my saviour.

"Pushing myself to run a marathon seemed like the next obvious step and I’m so proud to run for The Fire Fighters Charity where, in turn, I can play a part in supporting other people when they need it the most.

“The Corby community have really got behind our previous charity car washes, so I hope they are able to lend their support again this weekend.”

Katy needs to raise a minimum of £2,000 and would appreciate any support for both her fundraising and car wash event.