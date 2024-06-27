Corby fire arson investigation under way after three homes wrecked by blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arson investigations are under way into a fire that spread and ripped through three homes in Corby yesterday (Wednesday).

Neighbours reported a fire had started near a fence next to the terraced bungalows and investigators have been carrying out further thermal scans of the homes.

At the height of the incident, six fire engines attended the scene working to extinguish the flames and prevent the blaze from spreading further.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “No-one has been arrested in connection with this incident however, it is being investigated as an arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.”

Police at the scene of the fire at Harrogate Walk Corby/Harrogate Walk

Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had extinguished the fire affecting three properties in a terraced row of bungalows at about 8pm last night (June 26).

“Crews remained on scene until just after 9pm to monitor temperatures, before the Corby crew returned at midnight and 7am today to carry out further thermal scans of the properties.

“At the height of the incident, we had six fire engines on scene working to extinguish the flames and prevent it from spreading further.

“Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue will return to the scene this morning to carry out further investigations.”