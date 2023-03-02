Corby film maker Paul Balmer wraps up film festival and bows out as media mentor for movie magic

Trainee movie makers schooled by a film professional have gathered to honour his retirement at the last day of a Corby film festival.

Paul Balmer was presented with a film made by young people he has mentored through HD Media CIC for nearly a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the films made by HD Media trainees were screened at the Corby Big Film Week, including the premiere of the film documenting 2022’s Corby Pole Fair.

Paul Balmer

Mr Balmer is most proud of how Corby youngsters have been encouraged to train for careers in the media.

He said: “Our motto has always been ‘you can’. When I was trying to get into the media I was living in a council house and working in a chippy. People told me ‘you can’t’ but I say ‘you can’. The best thing is the people who have gone on to study film and media. It’s inspiring the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"HD Media’s films are a living legacy. I’m very proud of the young people and hopefully they will make their own films and carry on the big film week.”

Corby Town Council backed Corby Big Film Week with a grant of £2,000 to HD Media CIC. Entry to the six films shown at The Savoy Cinema were free to view.

Corby Big Film Week is supported by Corby Town Council

Mr Balmer thanked Corby Town Council (CTC) for its support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Simon Rielly, chairman of CTC finance committee, said: “Corby Town Council was delighted to help fund this event through HD Media CIC.

"This event was able to give a huge boost to young talent and develops self-esteem and aspiration to the Corby Youth.

"Corby has some real talent so to be able to help was a pleasure”

The 10 films made by the group will be placed in a digital time capsule for posterity including P.L.U.T.O that tells how Corby steel made D-Day 1944 a success, supplying the vital fuel pipeline to Normandy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Balmer added: “The PLUTO film went down a storm at the festival. It’s such a good Corby story. People said it should be shown in every Corby school.”

Stepping down from HD Media, will allow Mr Balmer to concentrate on his other passion, guitars.