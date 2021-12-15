Corby festive market and street food social cancelled after new Government guidelines

Two Christmas events planned for Corby town centre have been axed after changes in Government guidelines made organisers re-think Covid security.

Flyby Bars had planned to put together a festive market on December 18 and a Christmas street food social event on December 23, that would have taken place in the centre's new decked entertainment space in Market Walk.

Despite the cancellations, the Willow Place Santa's Grotto will still take place as will the final children's Christmas Cracker Craft Workshop.

Corby town centre - Willow Place at Christmas

A message from Flyby Bars said: "It is with heavy heart that we have decided to cancel these events. Flybybars team are deeply devastated with this decision, we have tried our very best to try and deliver our events, but feel this is [the] only option we have to ensure future events are safe, enjoyable and go as planned.

"Unfortunately, [it is] due to constraints with [the] current situation and uncertain times placed on us by current Government guidelines and wanting to provide [a] safe and enjoyable experience at our festive market and Christmas street food social event."

The Santa's Grotto will still go ahead on Saturday, December 18, from 11am to 3pm in Queens Square, Willow Place - with a break from around 12.30pm to 1pm, in the former Yours store unit in Corporation Street.

Children will be able to enjoy a Christmas craft session on Sunday, December 19

A spokesman for Willow Place added: "We were really looking forward to staging these on Corby Boardwalk and we are sorry that they can no longer take place. However, Santa's Grotto will be open this Saturday in Queens Square."

Corby's feast of festive fun has been funded by support from the Government's 'Welcome Back to the High Street' campaign