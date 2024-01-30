Corby family to brave sub-zero Arctic challenge in fundraising effort for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Corby family are set to take on a sub-zero challenge in the Arctic next week, raising money for the Cynthia Spencer Trust.

The Thomson family, – mum Lisa, and her three children, Khya 14, Ashton 12, and Caedan 10, – will be setting off for five days on Monday, February 5.

The family previously participated in a demanding Ben Nevis challenge in 2020 and raised an incredible £22,000 for the NHS and Scope.

Caedan has Cerebral Palsy and Lisa wanted to help improve his physicality, to show him what was achievable, and that having a disability is not always a barrier.

Lisa said: “I’ve kept face this whole time, until today, I’ve started going ‘Oh my goodness it’s actually happening, literally in a week. Are we prepared?’ Emotionally it’s right up there.

“When we decided to do Ben Nevis it was ‘Yeah of course, our first big charity challenge we’re going to do is we’re going to climb up the UK’s highest mountain’ and what do you do to top that? I know let’s go and survive in minus degrees in the Arctic.’

“I don’t know how you would top this challenge.”

It was as a result of the Ben Nevis challenge the family was contacted by Trueways Survival who were inspired by Caedan and wanted to give him the gift of a children's survival course experience.

After much consideration, the family decided that they wanted to involve all of the children and Trueways Survival agreed to help the family with their next challenge.

Plans were made to participate in a Sub Zero Arctic experience but the following year the family received some devastating news. Dad, Alan, began suffering some pains in March and by April he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Bowel Cancer. Just nine months later, unfortunately Alan passed away.

Rather than spending the year training and preparing for a cold environment challenge, the family spent some quality time together to make many precious memories.

Shortly after Alan's passing, Mum, Lisa, was approached by Trueways Survival in anticipation of an update on the family challenge but the revelation was a massive shock to all involved.

They agreed to go ahead and support the whole family with the challenge in Alan's memory. However, Trueways Survival had a further surprise for the family. Dad, Alan, had previously spoken to the company about some personal wishes for the family to experience husky dog sledding, ice fishing, and to view the northern lights.

All children have celestial middle names and whilst Caedan and Ashton can view their stars, Khya has never seen an aurora, also commonly known as the northern or southern lights.

Next month, the family will be participating in their Sub Zero Arctic Challenge and experiencing extreme minus temperatures. They are hoping to raise £10,000 in the challenge to support the Cynthia Spencer Hospice in honour of their Dad.

Both Beanfield Primary School, where Caedan attends, and Corby Business Academy, where Khya and Ashton attend, have shown the family support.

A spokesman for Corby Business Academy said: "We wish them all the very best of luck and cannot wait to hear how they succeed.”