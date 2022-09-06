Corby event celebrates end of the provision of English lessons for Ukrainian refugees

Corby town councillors joined local Ukrainian families at an event on Saturday (September 3) at the Clansman pub in Danesholme.

The event celebrated the end of the provision of English lessons for Ukrainian refugees who had fled the war in Ukraine and chose Corby as their temporary home.

The English lessons will continue with the custodian for the lessons now being Tresham College through their adult learning provision.

Deputy leader Martyn Reuby said: “We had a lovely evening with our Ukrainian friends, and to see the progress many of them had made with their English language skills was wonderful to see.

“We would particularly like to extend our thanks to local resident Martin Anderson who has worked tirelessly to support families locally, and to Tresham College for now picking up the mantle to continue the lessons for individuals wishing to progress their English skills.

“We heard some heart-breaking stories from people who were forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, and Corby Town Council will continue to support our Ukrainian residents over the coming months”.

