Corby estate agents team to take on 10-mile endurance course to raise money for two charities

The team at a Corby estate agents will be taking on a 10-mile obstacle and endurance course to raise money for two different charities.

The team at the Simpson West Corby branch will be taking on Tough Mudder 2024 to raise money for both Family Fund and Young Lives vs Cancer.

They will be taking on the longest challenge available, which is a 10-mile obstacle and endurance course.

They're hoping to raise £1000 to be split between the two charities

They will be taking on the challenge this July and have launched their fundraiser for which they have a target of £1,000 which will be split equally between the two charities.

Family Fund provides grants and services to families who are on low incomes and raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people.

Last year, they provided 88,407 grants or services to families throughout the UK, but want to help more.

Family Fund was selected as one of Simpson West’s nominated charities by assistant branch manager, Jordan Henry, as his own family has been subject to a great deal of support from the charity for his younger sister Freya.

The team at Simpson West as they celebrated their 20th anniversary last year

Since the age of two, Family Fund has provided a range of items and equipment for Freya and the family that they couldn’t do without their support.

They’ve chosen Family Fund As a way of thanking them and allowing them to continue to provide this vital support to families that need it.

Their other nominated charity, Young Lives vs Cancer, works with young people and families to help them get essential financial support.

Having looked at the crucial support that this charity provides for these families, the team at Simpson West knew they wanted to help to raise money so they can continue to carry out the work which they do, to help ease the further anxiety and worry that parents face.

Jordan said: “We’d been talking about it before, obviously at new year it’s no secret that everyone tries to get on the health wagon and we thought as an office what can do to lose weight/train but also make something good out of it.

"One of the charities has really helped my own family out, and they’ve been really good to families who are on low incomes and raising disabled or seriously ill children.

"The other charity, Young Lives vs Cancer, have also always been really good and seemed like an important one to help, and having spoken with the team they agreed.

“For what costs not a great deal on our end, training and just getting out there on the day, it seemed quite worthwhile doing it this way, and if we can raise a few quid for both of these charities and get to our target of £1,000, then fantastic.”

The team will take on their challenge at Belvoir Castle in Grantham on Sunday, July 7.