Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A seven-year-old entrepreneur in Corby has started his own business selling homemade bakes.

Isaac Angel will take his business, ‘Sweet Isaac’s’, to the football fun day at Abington Road Pavilion on Saturday (September 9) from 2pm to 5pm where he will sell his delicious, fresh bakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Isaac decided he wanted to start a new business he had a lot of encouragement from his dad, Guy Angel.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac in his 'The Boss' t-shirt

Guy said: “I am blown away by his input and how creative he is.

“I’ve turned into Mary Berry, which I’m not very pleased about but he’s resilient and he’s doing really well.

“It’s good to see him the way he is.”

Guy said that he is delighted to see that his interest in entrepreneurship is rubbing off on his son.

Isaac will sell his homemade bakes at the Football Fun Day being held at Abington Road Pavilion on Saturday, September 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’ve always been interested in entrepreneurship, I’ve had a shop in the past, I’ve always had a side income. I think it’s really important to have multiple strings of income, especially in today’s age.

“I was the same as a child, very good with money, very business oriented, and I can see that rubbing off.”

Isaac has struggled with confidence issues but has more recently begun to come out of his shell, having had a great help from taking part in Muay Thai classes run by Den Palmer at Chapel Gym.