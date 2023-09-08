Corby entrepreneur, aged seven, starts his own homemade bakes business
and live on Freeview channel 276
A seven-year-old entrepreneur in Corby has started his own business selling homemade bakes.
Isaac Angel will take his business, ‘Sweet Isaac’s’, to the football fun day at Abington Road Pavilion on Saturday (September 9) from 2pm to 5pm where he will sell his delicious, fresh bakes.
When Isaac decided he wanted to start a new business he had a lot of encouragement from his dad, Guy Angel.
Guy said: “I am blown away by his input and how creative he is.
“I’ve turned into Mary Berry, which I’m not very pleased about but he’s resilient and he’s doing really well.
“It’s good to see him the way he is.”
Guy said that he is delighted to see that his interest in entrepreneurship is rubbing off on his son.
He added: “I’ve always been interested in entrepreneurship, I’ve had a shop in the past, I’ve always had a side income. I think it’s really important to have multiple strings of income, especially in today’s age.
“I was the same as a child, very good with money, very business oriented, and I can see that rubbing off.”
Isaac has struggled with confidence issues but has more recently begun to come out of his shell, having had a great help from taking part in Muay Thai classes run by Den Palmer at Chapel Gym.
To find out more about Sweet Isaac’s you can visit the Facebook page.