News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Corby entrepreneur, aged seven, starts his own homemade bakes business

He’ll be selling his bakes at the Football Fun Day at Abington Road Pavilion on Saturday
By Callum Faulds
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A seven-year-old entrepreneur in Corby has started his own business selling homemade bakes.

Isaac Angel will take his business, ‘Sweet Isaac’s’, to the football fun day at Abington Road Pavilion on Saturday (September 9) from 2pm to 5pm where he will sell his delicious, fresh bakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When Isaac decided he wanted to start a new business he had a lot of encouragement from his dad, Guy Angel.

Isaac in his 'The Boss' t-shirtIsaac in his 'The Boss' t-shirt
Isaac in his 'The Boss' t-shirt
Most Popular

Guy said: “I am blown away by his input and how creative he is.

“I’ve turned into Mary Berry, which I’m not very pleased about but he’s resilient and he’s doing really well.

“It’s good to see him the way he is.”

Guy said that he is delighted to see that his interest in entrepreneurship is rubbing off on his son.

Isaac will sell his homemade bakes at the Football Fun Day being held at Abington Road Pavilion on Saturday, September 9Isaac will sell his homemade bakes at the Football Fun Day being held at Abington Road Pavilion on Saturday, September 9
Isaac will sell his homemade bakes at the Football Fun Day being held at Abington Road Pavilion on Saturday, September 9
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “I’ve always been interested in entrepreneurship, I’ve had a shop in the past, I’ve always had a side income. I think it’s really important to have multiple strings of income, especially in today’s age.

“I was the same as a child, very good with money, very business oriented, and I can see that rubbing off.”

Isaac has struggled with confidence issues but has more recently begun to come out of his shell, having had a great help from taking part in Muay Thai classes run by Den Palmer at Chapel Gym.

To find out more about Sweet Isaac’s you can visit the Facebook page.

Related topics:CorbyFacebook