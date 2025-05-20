Corby e-scooter rider suffers serious injuries in road collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after the man in his 50s, who was in Gainsborough Road, was in collision with a grey Honda CRV car at about 5.30pm.
The man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At around 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 19) the rider of an e-scooter was in collision with the driver of a grey Honda CRV car in Gainsborough Road.
“The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to hospital.
“Anyone with information about the collision, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/564kb and https://orlo.uk/zeMD0
Please quote the reference number 25000289913 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.