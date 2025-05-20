Corby e-scooter rider suffers serious injuries in road collision

An e-scooter rider has suffered serious injuries after being in collision with a car in Corby yesterday (Monday, May 19).

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man in his 50s, who was in Gainsborough Road, was in collision with a grey Honda CRV car at about 5.30pm.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Anyone with information about the collision, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/564kb and https://orlo.uk/zeMD0

Please quote the reference number 25000289913 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.