Corby e-scooter rider suffers serious injuries in road collision

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 13:52 BST
An e-scooter rider has suffered serious injuries after being in collision with a car in Corby yesterday (Monday, May 19).

Police are appealing for witnesses after the man in his 50s, who was in Gainsborough Road, was in collision with a grey Honda CRV car at about 5.30pm.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "At around 5.30pm yesterday (Monday, May 19) the rider of an e-scooter was in collision with the driver of a grey Honda CRV car in Gainsborough Road.

Gainsborough Road, Corby/Googleplaceholder image
Gainsborough Road, Corby/Google

"The rider of the e-scooter, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to hospital.

“Anyone with information about the collision, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/564kb and https://orlo.uk/zeMD0

Please quote the reference number 25000289913 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.

