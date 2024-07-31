Corby e-motocross bike taken by 'teenage boys' in Farmstead Road burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An electric motocross bike was stolen in a late-night burglary by two suspects, believed to be teenage boys.

Officers from Northants Police are investigating the incident at the rear of a home in Farmstead Road, Corby.

The blue Sur-Ron Light Bee electric motocross bike was taken by two suspects, thought to be boys aged between 13 and 16, wearing dark clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “Between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday, July 26, two unknown offenders broke into the rear of a home in Farmstead Road and stole a blue Sur-Ron Light Bee electric motocross bike.

Have you seen this electric motorcross bike? /Northants Police

“They are thought to have left the scene either along Farmstead Road, or towards Stinsford Road via the path alongside the playing fields at Beanfield Primary School.”