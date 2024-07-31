Corby e-motocross bike taken by 'teenage boys' in Farmstead Road burglary
Officers from Northants Police are investigating the incident at the rear of a home in Farmstead Road, Corby.
The blue Sur-Ron Light Bee electric motocross bike was taken by two suspects, thought to be boys aged between 13 and 16, wearing dark clothing.
A spokeswoman from Northants Police said: “Between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday, July 26, two unknown offenders broke into the rear of a home in Farmstead Road and stole a blue Sur-Ron Light Bee electric motocross bike.
“They are thought to have left the scene either along Farmstead Road, or towards Stinsford Road via the path alongside the playing fields at Beanfield Primary School.”
Anyone with information about the burglary, or the whereabouts of the bike, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111