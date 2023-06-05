A Corby driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a metal fence, police have said.

Today (June 5) officers launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Geddington Road last week.

Between 6.40am and 7.30am on Tuesday, May 30, a yellow Toyota MR2 Roadster left the carriageway at the junction with Northants Commercials and Truckwright and collided with the fence.

Police are investigating

The driver– a man in his 40s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.