Corby driver seriously injured after crashing into metal fence
A Corby driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a metal fence, police have said.
Today (June 5) officers launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Geddington Road last week.
Between 6.40am and 7.30am on Tuesday, May 30, a yellow Toyota MR2 Roadster left the carriageway at the junction with Northants Commercials and Truckwright and collided with the fence.
The driver– a man in his 40s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.
"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”