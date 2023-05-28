News you can trust since 1897
Corby drink driver Stuart Buchanan ordered to carry out community work after being caught more than three times over limit

He was caught drink driving in Kingsthorpe Avenue
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 28th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Kingsthorpe Avenue. Image: Google.Kingsthorpe Avenue. Image: Google.
A Corby man caught more than three times over the drink drive limit has appeared before a court.

Stuart Buchanan, of Lime Trees Grove, Corby, was stopped in Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby on May 6. Police officers found him to have 114mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

The 36-year-old, who was driving a Peugeot 206, appeared in court on Monday (May 22) to admit one charge of driving with excess alcohol.

He was ordered by JPs to carry out 70 hours of work in the community. He was banned from driving for two years and two months and was told to complete a 15-day rehabilitation requirement. Buchanan was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

If he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course his driving ban will be reduced by six months.