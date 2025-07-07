Corby dog owners 'beyond grateful' after missing pet rescued by firefighters from well after 11 days

Owners of a pet dog that had been missing for 11 days from its home in Corby say they are 'beyond grateful' after missing pet rescued by firefighters from a well.

Hopes had been fading for Jimmy the pet pooch who had last been seen in a park off Stephenson Way on June 21.

Despite multiple searches – including a thermal drone – it was feared Jimmy may never be located but luckily he was heard by passing Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue firefighters.

The much-loved pet was discovered down a well, wedged beneath some discarded metal barrels – a specialist animal rescue crew were called in to help.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Corby Fire Station's Blue Watch helped to reunite a lost dog with its owner after it had been missing for 11 days.

“The crew were called on Wednesday (July 2) after receiving reports that a dog was stuck four metres down a well on Stephenson Way in Corby.

“Firefighters used a reach pole and lines to lift cylinders that the dog, Jimmy, was wedged under, so they could lift him to safety.

“Blue Watch, who were supported by an animal rescue crew and equipment from Wellingborough Fire Station, went above and beyond to locate the owners, searching local missing dog pages to find them.”

After successfully being reunited with their dog, Jimmy's owners visited Corby Station this week to report he was safe and well, and thank crews for their efforts.

Slightly thinner than before his ordeal, Jimmy, a Jack Russell, was taken to a vet for a health check but seems to be unscathed.

The well has been covered up and North Northants Council informed of the hazard.

Thanking everyone involved in the search Jimmy’s owners said: “We are beyond grateful to have him back in our lives. To every single one of you who stood by us, who searched, shared, and supported—we owe you a huge thank you.”