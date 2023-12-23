The book will be released on January 5

A Corby DJ and musician has ventured into the world of children’s literature in order to fulfil an item on his bucket list and raise money for charity at the same time.

John Headley is set to release his debut children’s book on January 5, published by Austin Macauley.

Titled ‘Peter the Penguin Who Wanted to Fly’, the book promises to captivate young readers with its intriguing story and vibrant illustrations, which were all done by John’s father-in-law, David William Holland.

Peter the Penguin Who Wanted to Fly. Inset: John Headley

John is known for the songs he wrote and recorded in the 90s. These songs delved into the lives of famous personalities, including Joan Collins, Trevor McDonald and Lily Savage to name a few.

John also does the Legends show on Corby Radio, and his claim to fame is that he went on tour with Carl Perkins who wrote Blue Suede Shoes.

Now he’s decided to publish one of the many stories he came up with as a father for his two daughters, Emma and Hannah, in the 90s.

John said: “I always say ‘everyone’s got a story in them.

“It’s a long, long time ago, it’s nearly 30 years since I wrote it. I made other little stories up but they always said about this Peter the Penguin one.

“My daughter actually took it into school and it got read out in the school.”

The book follows the story of a gutsy penguin whose steadfast determination to fly jumps from the page. Read the synopsis here:

On a sun-soaked day at the seaside, families sprawled across the sands, children’s laughter filling the air. But amidst the typical beach scenes, an unexpected visitor emerged: a penguin! Darting between sunbathers, flapping its wings, and leaping high into the air, this out of place creature created quite a spectacle. Then, with a sudden thud on the sand, the beachgoers were left in suspense. What was this penguin’s mission? The mystery was too intriguing to ignore, and the quest to uncover the truth began.

A percentage of the book’s earnings will be donated to Save the Children and if it does well he is open to publishing another.

John said: “Corby town is amazing for charity. Over the years, the families that have needed treatment for their children, Corby comes together and they’re there, they’ll finance and do their utmost.

“When someone’s in need, they dig deep.”

With a protagonist whose waddling gait, cuteness, swimming ability and lack of fear towards humans (and beachgoers) will find favour with all, Peter the Penguin who Wanted to Fly is a perfect purchase for any young bookworms.