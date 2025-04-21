Corby 'disturbance' CCTV appeal after men involved in midnight incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal has been issued for members of the to help with an investigation into a street disturbance in Corby.

Officers from Northants Police would like anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the the Gainsborough Road area to get in touch.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are seeking help after reports of a disturbance involving some males in Corby, in the area of Gainsborough Road and its junction with Turner Road, between 12.30am and 1am today (April 21).

“Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage should call us on 101, quoting ref 25000228318.”