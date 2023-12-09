Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A diet consultant has struck gold for the second time.

Corby- based Maria Simpson is celebrating being recognised in her role as a consultant for The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan at its annual convention last month.

Consultants offer dieters one-to-one support to help guide them through their weight loss and into weight maintenance.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria with her award (left)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria was presented with the Gold Champion Award for the second year running.

This award acknowledges consultants who have achieved sales over a certain level and grown their team members, supporting further consultants and slimmers to achieve their weight loss or business goals.

The annual celebration brings together more than 5,800 consultants from across the UK to celebrate individual achievements, share business updates and allow consultants to network with one another and share best practices.

Angela Harrison, head of sales at The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan which has its headquarters in Corby, said: “Our annual convention always makes me incredibly proud to be part of this company, recognising the hard work of the 1:1 diet consultants as they provide tremendous support to slimmers in achieving their weight loss goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those who are recognised receive one of the special awards really have gone above and beyond in their role and we’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate them again on their achievements.”

Maria Simpson, local consultant for The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, said: “I feel incredibly proud of my achievement and to have been awarded in front of my team and peers who have supported me in achieving my goals.

"I am extremely passionate about The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan after having successfully lost four stone in just four months seven years ago.

"I’ve been able to support slimmers to become healthier, especially post pandemic where it has become more apparent that many of us are now taking our health a lot more seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through my team growth I’ve been able to provide others with an additional income stream.

"To be able to support others with their own weight loss goals and support my team with their business goals gives me a great sense of pride and achievement.