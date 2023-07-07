Corby designer wins £40,000 dream car in first time entering online competition and says it's a 'super surprise'
It was a case of beginner’s luck for a Corby designer who won a £40,000 dream car in his first time entering an online competition.
Arkadiusz Osys won the Toyota GR Yaris Circuit Pack after entering the BOTB (Best of the Best) draw.
He was surprised when he opened his front door to find BOTB ‘presenter’ Christian Williams waiting to tell him the news he had won the £40,000 dream car.
Mr Osys said: “I thought it was someone dropping something off. When I saw Christian and the camera I was super surprised.
“I’ve never really won anything. I have entered the Euromillions before and won small amounts, but this is massive compared to that.
“I didn’t tell anybody I had entered, even my wife, so my family was very surprised and very congratulatory.”
The car features a 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 257bh and a top speed of 143mph.
Mr Osys, 32, who works for a van and trailer conversion company, added: “I love these cars as they are nice and compact.
“Since I found out I had won I have been finding out more about it. I’m going to drive it around for a while and see how I get on with it.”
Mr Williams said: “It was fantastic to be able to surprise Arkadiusz with the news he had won such an amazing car. It literally took his breath away and the smile on his face said it all.”