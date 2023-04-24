Corby delivery driver punched, beaten with a bar and robbed by masked teenage gang

A Corby food delivery driver was punched, beaten with a bar and robbed by a masked teenage gang on mopeds in a quiet residential street.

Witnesses are being sought by Northants Police after the man in his 30s was assaulted and robbed in Todmorden Close on Monday, April 3, between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an appeal launched today (April 24) police said the delivery driver was approached near to the residential garages at the rear of Todmorden Close by four teenage boys, who demanded his mobile phone and moped.

The garages at the rear of Todmorden Close

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “When the man refused, he was punched in the face and struck on the legs with a large metal tool, which caused bruising. He managed to escape with his phone and moped however, the offenders stole his orange food delivery bag from the back of his moped.

“The offenders, who are believed to be all white and aged 15 to 17 years, were wearing hoodies, gloves and balaclavas or face coverings. They fled via York Road both on foot and on mopeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the group in York Road, which could assist with their enquiries.