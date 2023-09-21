Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highland dancer in Corby has become the first from the town to participate in the Edinburgh Tattoo.

Denni Carter, 18, performed 26 times at the tattoo throughout August.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

Denni Carter

The event is held each August.

Denni was the only English dancer out of 57, and only the second English dancer to ever perform at the tattoo.

Kirsty Carter, Denni’s mum, said: “She was absolutely amazing and she absolutely loved it, she didn’t even want to come home.

“It’s really hard to get into, so she’s done so well to get accepted. When they were going round the room, saying where everyone’s from, they were like “Americans, Canadians, Scottish, and we’ve got one English’ she said ‘I was mortified.’

“We all went up and had t-shirts made with her name on it saying ‘we love you Denni’, she was mortified because we turned up at the university where she was staying.”

Denni is also a teacher and helps out alongside her dance school. She’s been dancing since the day she turned three-years-old and has taken this year out of studying in order to travel and perform.

Denni has just flown over to Germany to make more dancing memories at the Berlin Military Tattoo which is taking place this week for five days.