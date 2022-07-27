Corby cyclist, 14, injured in collision with off-road motorbike in town underpass

A teenager cycling through a town underpass has been injured after his bike collided with an off-road motorbike – part of a group of bikers.

The 14-year-old suffered minor injuries during the crash in the underpass linking St Luke’s Road to Long Croft Road on Wednesday, July 20, between 5.55pm and 6.15pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The motorcyclist briefly stopped before riding off with three other riders. The boy sustained minor injuries in the collision.

“Officers would like to speak to the motorcyclist, who is described as white, aged 20 to 30, 5ft 11in and was wearing a white helmet, black and red clothing and was riding a black and white off-road motorbike.