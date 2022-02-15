Corby Cube to go back to the 80s with retro chart-toppers show

A hit-packed production celebrating all things 80s is set to get into the groove at the Core at Corby Cube next month.

The stage show 80s Mania features back-combed hair, shimmying shoulder pads, wet-look neon leggings, wild leotards and double denim.

Described by former Radio One DJ Mike Read as being 'like Live Aid meets Top of the Pops', West End producer, director, performer and choreographer Vikki Holland-Bowyer and partner Greg Stevenson have turned back the clock for the pop-packed production.

Get into the groove

Vikki said: "It’s broader in its range of music than your widest shoulder pads, standing stiletto-heels-like head and shoulders above the rest. We promise a show bigger than the biggest hair the eighties had to offer.

“It’s totally unique. Audiences take the time to prepare and dress as their favourite pop stars, reliving the childhood memories that the 80s helped make so unforgettable.

“Hen parties, stag nights, school reunions, office parties, couples and groups all come along to have a good night out, reminisce, sing, dance and clap along to their favourite eighties tunes.”

The compilation of 28 chart-topping artistes are authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back in the day with a full live band, dancers, lasers and light design combined with a huge video projection completing the production together with over 150 costumes.

80s Mania

Kim Wilde, Duran Duran, Adam Ant, Boy George, Wham, Erasure, Soft Cell, the Human League, Dead or Alive, Nena, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Numan, and Tony Hadley are just some of the stars whose top ten hits are to be recreated.

80s Mania will be at the Core at Corby on Thursday, March 3, at 7.30pm.