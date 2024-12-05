Corby Cube could go cashless as council looks to create 'clear and consistent' payment method

A proposal by North Northants Council (NNC) has been put forward which would remove the ability to pay in cash at the Corby Cube.

NNC is proposing that payment options such as self-serve computers, chip -and-pin terminals, a 24 hour automated payment line, and barcoded council tax bills for payment at locations such as at banks and post offices will be made available across all of North Northamptonshire, to ‘support customer choice in a consistent way.’

The proposal would remove the ability to pay by cash at the Corby Cube, though the council notes that customers will still be able to pay in cash at ‘several establishments who are open more regularly than the Corby cash office.’

A North Northants Council spokesman said: “We want payment options to be clear and consistent for all of our residents.

The Corby Cube

"As part of aligning the wider customer experience offer, we are working towards customers being able to interact with any of our customer facing offices, in a harmonised way. The ways in which we process payments should be consistent, efficient and effective across all areas.

"This proposal means the removal of the ability to pay via cash at the Corby Cube.”

Cheque payments are not affected and will continue to be accepted at all NNC sites.

The move comes as more and more business in the UK have begun operating a cashless system, thanks in large part to its efficiency. However critics say the move to cash-free transactions will have a negative impact on privacy, and a heightened risk of fraud.

The British Retail Consortium reports that the use of cash in retail transactions rose for the second year running, with one in five purchases made using notes and coins.

Should the proposal be put into motion, customers will be able to continue to pay by cash at the Post Office, as well as local Paypoint/Payzone outlets.