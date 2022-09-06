Lee Annand, who has been convicted of a series of dangerous driving offences

A repeat-lawbreaker who persistently ignores driving bans is back behind bars after police appealed publicly for help to find him.

Lee Annand, who has been banned from driving multiple times, had been subject to a wanted appeal by officers on August 24. Officers found him behind the wheel of a car in Newark Drive, Corby, two days later.

He’s now been recalled to prison after a court appearance where he admitted 16 new driving offences to add to his string of previous convictions.

Annand, 34, of Dalkeith Place, Kettering, and previously of several addresses in Corby, was last before the courts in April where he was jailed for 22 weeks and further banned from driving over a litany of offences including stealing petrol.

He served half of his sentence and was released, but days later on July 31 he was spotted riding a motorbike while disqualified and with no insurance in Rockingham Road, Kettering. He was not recalled to prison.

He was then caught again by police, one day later in the same location on the same bike.

On August 23 he was spotted driving dangerously behind the wheel of a Fiat Bravo in Culross Walk, Corby.

One day later he was seen in George Street, Corby, driving a black Audi. Police then issued a public wanted appeal for Annand after deeming him to have broken the conditions of his previous release from prison.

Two days later, on August 26, he was caught driving a Vauxhall Insignia dangerously in Newark Drive, Corby and was returned to custody.

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 27 where he pleaded guilty to sixteen offences including dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

At the same hearing, Annand also pleaded guilty to driving in Harlech, Corby, while disqualified and with no insurance on April 5.

Annand will now face a crown court judge for sentencing, which is set to take place later this month. He is being held on remand while awaiting his court appearance.