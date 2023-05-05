News you can trust since 1897
Corby Cransley Gardens stabbing victim released from hospital

Emergency services were called to an address in Corby over the weekend

Alison Bagley
Alison Bagley
Published 5th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:28 BST

A man in his 40s who was stabbed in a serious assault in Corby has been released from hospital, police have confirmed.

Officers had cordoned off an area of Cransley Gardens after an incident that took place between 10pm on Sunday, April 30 and 2am on May 1.

It is believed the incident happened in or around a house in Cransley Gardens, a residential area near Cottingham Road.

Cransley Gardens Corby
A 47-year-old woman arrested soon after the incident was released on bail pending further enquiries

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The victim is recovering well and has been discharged from hospital.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact call 101 quoting incident number 239 of 01/05/2023.