A man in his 40s who was stabbed in a serious assault in Corby has been released from hospital, police have confirmed.

Officers had cordoned off an area of Cransley Gardens after an incident that took place between 10pm on Sunday, April 30 and 2am on May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed the incident happened in or around a house in Cransley Gardens, a residential area near Cottingham Road.

Cransley Gardens Corby

A 47-year-old woman arrested soon after the incident was released on bail pending further enquiries

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The victim is recovering well and has been discharged from hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad