Corby Cransley Gardens stab victim remains in hospital

He was stabbed as he walked to Cransley Gardens

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:12 BST

A man in his 40s who was stabbed in a serious assault in Corby remains in hospital, police have confirmed.

Officers cordoned off an area of Cransley Gardens after the incident that took place between 10pm on Sunday, April 30 and 2am the following day.

The incident happened between Kingsthorpe Avenue and Cransley Gardens, a residential area near Cottingham Road with the arrest of a 47-year-old woman taking place soon after.

File picture
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition. The woman arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact call 101 quoting incident number 239 of 01/05/2023.

The scene in Cransley Gardens
