Corby Covid vaccine trial volunteers thanked for commitment to newly-approved Novavax jab

A Covid vaccine that used data gleaned from Corby trial volunteers has been approved for use in the UK.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorised Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine after a 'rigorous' clinical trials supported by National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA has concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of 'safety', 'quality' and 'effectiveness'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lakeside Corby used volunteers for the Novavax vaccine trial

Over 630 volunteers took part in a study which took place at Lakeside Healthcare Research based at Lakeside Surgery in Corby.

Dr Amardeep Heer, GP partner and director of research at Lakeside Surgery, said: “We are delighted that the Novavax vaccine has now been authorised for use. Having another effective vaccine is an important step to tackling the pandemic both in the UK and across the globe.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of the participants who took part in this important research study at Lakeside Healthcare Research, Corby.”

The NIHR-supported Novavax study, led by researchers at St George’s, University of London, found the Covid-19 vaccine was 89.7 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19, prior to the Omicron variant emerging.

Novavax

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser for the Department of Health and Social Care and NIHR chief executive, said: “It is important news that the independent regulator has now authorised the Novavax vaccine for use in the UK.

“This placebo-controlled vaccine trial was set up and carried out at a remarkable speed and scale across the UK. Many members of the public stepped forward to participate and this should be recognised and celebrated.

"We thank each and every one of them for their commitment to the Novavax study. Equally, this success was down to the dedication and hard work of researchers across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This protein-based vaccine will provide a useful additional option for countries going forwards.”

The study is the largest ever double blind, placebo-controlled vaccine trial to be undertaken in the UK, recruiting 15,203 participants from 33 research UK sites in just eight weeks, between September 2020 and November 2020.

Novavax has been authorised for use in the UK and across the world

Novavax has become the fifth Covid-19 vaccine to be authorised by the MHRA. It follows the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen vaccines - but is the first protein-based vaccine approved in the UK.

The Novavax vaccine has also been authorised by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organisation, meaning participants in the study will have their vaccination status recognised outside of the UK.

Until this time, a number of countries had refused to recognise the vaccinated status of people who had taken part in this trial, leading to them facing difficulties in international travel.

Professor Paul Heath, Novavax Phase 3 trial chief investigator and director of the Vaccine Institute at St George’s, University of London and St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On behalf of the participants and trial teams I am delighted that the MHRA have now authorised the Novavax vaccine, in addition to the recent authorisations from the World Health Organisation and the European Commission.

“The altruism, willingness and patience of the over 15,000 participants across the UK and that of the 33 trial teams has been exceptional.

"This has been despite huge challenges, including with certification and travel. The participants and teams alike should take great pride in their part in having brought another effective vaccine to the UK and, through the COVAX programme, to the global population.”

The UK government has ordered 60 million Novavax doses as part of its vaccine taskforce.

Stanley C. Erck, president and chief executive officer at Novavax, added: “Novavax is proud to deliver a differentiated alternative to the current portfolio of vaccines – the first protein-based vaccine for the UK based on a well-understood technology that has been used for decades.