Corby town councillors and officers have signed up to this year's Green Jumper Day and will be wearing a green jumper to work tomorrow (October 14).

Green Jumper Day promotes awareness of climate change and was launched in 2021 by the Green Jumper charity.

Businesses across the globe and schools across the UK took part in the event and this year plans to be even bigger.

Green Jumper Day is Friday, October 14

Corby Town Council's environment committee has pledged to support the cause and will be posting photos of the team wearing their green jumpers later this week.

As well as wearing a green jumper, councillors and officers will be turning their heating down a degree or two on the day to promote energy efficiency and sustainability, as part of their commitment to being carbon net zero as a town council by 2030.

Chairman of the environment committee Cllr Alison Dalziel said: "We are delighted to support this year's Green Jumper Day as a new committee.

"We are keen to show real action to raise awareness of climate change and promoting sustainable energy, and this is just a small part of that action.

“As an environment committee we will also be making a donation towards the Green Jumper charity, who are funding educational books for children on the environment as well as working with the World Wildlife Fund on their Plant a Trillion trees initiative, which are both fantastic causes that we as a town council are proud to support."