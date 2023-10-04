Corby councillors help deliver improved lighting for pathway in Great Oakley
Councillors in Corby have helped to deliver improved lighting for a notoriously dark pathway in Great Oakley.
Solar bollard lights will be installed along the path linking the Lewin Road area to the Spread Eagle pub. This has been a long time request of many local residents.
The funding came about after Oakley ward councillors, Ross Armour, Leanne Buckingham and Simon Rielly used their individual empowerment funds from North Northamptonshire Council following a grant application from Corby Town Council.
The lights will be installed by North Northamptonshire Council's ground maintenance team in the coming weeks.
Cllr Ross Armour said: "Lighting along the pathway from Lewin Road to the Spread Eagle has been something our residents have wanted for many years. The lights will enhance safety and we look forward to them being installed.
“This follows securing a future safety barrier for the Lewin Road roundabout and a new pathway along Saxon Way West."
Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council, said: "The town council were happy to support this great initiative led by councillors in partnership with the town council and North Northamptonshire Council.
“This is a green project that helps residents stay safe especially with dark nights coming in. There is already interest in extending this to other wards in the coming year and it shows we are willing to work with partners to both help and support residents."