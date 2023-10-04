Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors in Corby have helped to deliver improved lighting for a notoriously dark pathway in Great Oakley.

Solar bollard lights will be installed along the path linking the Lewin Road area to the Spread Eagle pub. This has been a long time request of many local residents.

The funding came about after Oakley ward councillors, Ross Armour, Leanne Buckingham and Simon Rielly used their individual empowerment funds from North Northamptonshire Council following a grant application from Corby Town Council.

Google Maps view of the path linking the Lewin Road area to the Spread Eagle pub where solar bollard lights will be installed

The lights will be installed by North Northamptonshire Council's ground maintenance team in the coming weeks.

Cllr Ross Armour said: "Lighting along the pathway from Lewin Road to the Spread Eagle has been something our residents have wanted for many years. The lights will enhance safety and we look forward to them being installed.

“This follows securing a future safety barrier for the Lewin Road roundabout and a new pathway along Saxon Way West."

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council, said: "The town council were happy to support this great initiative led by councillors in partnership with the town council and North Northamptonshire Council.