News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Corby councillors help deliver improved lighting for pathway in Great Oakley

Solar bollard lights will be installed along the path linking the Lewin Road area to the Spread Eagle pub
By Callum Faulds
Published 4th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillors in Corby have helped to deliver improved lighting for a notoriously dark pathway in Great Oakley.

Solar bollard lights will be installed along the path linking the Lewin Road area to the Spread Eagle pub. This has been a long time request of many local residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funding came about after Oakley ward councillors, Ross Armour, Leanne Buckingham and Simon Rielly used their individual empowerment funds from North Northamptonshire Council following a grant application from Corby Town Council.

Google Maps view of the path linking the Lewin Road area to the Spread Eagle pub where solar bollard lights will be installedGoogle Maps view of the path linking the Lewin Road area to the Spread Eagle pub where solar bollard lights will be installed
Google Maps view of the path linking the Lewin Road area to the Spread Eagle pub where solar bollard lights will be installed
Most Popular

The lights will be installed by North Northamptonshire Council's ground maintenance team in the coming weeks.

Cllr Ross Armour said: "Lighting along the pathway from Lewin Road to the Spread Eagle has been something our residents have wanted for many years. The lights will enhance safety and we look forward to them being installed.

“This follows securing a future safety barrier for the Lewin Road roundabout and a new pathway along Saxon Way West."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Pengelly, leader of Corby Town Council, said: "The town council were happy to support this great initiative led by councillors in partnership with the town council and North Northamptonshire Council.

“This is a green project that helps residents stay safe especially with dark nights coming in. There is already interest in extending this to other wards in the coming year and it shows we are willing to work with partners to both help and support residents."

Related topics:CorbyNorth Northamptonshire Council