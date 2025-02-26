Corby councillor names 'worst road' in town for potholes

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

A Corby councillor says a potholed town centre street is the worst he has ever seen in his 30 years of service.

Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) believes Campbell Road in Corby town centre to be the worst in the town due to the number of potholes – and their depth.

When our reporter visited the street, car and van drivers were seen swerving to avoid the holes in the road.

One driver stopped to point out the road was in a ‘ridiculous’ state and was the worst in the town.

Pothole patrol visited Corby town centre to see the town's worst street for potholes/National WorldPothole patrol visited Corby town centre to see the town's worst street for potholes/National World
Pothole patrol visited Corby town centre to see the town's worst street for potholes/National World

Cllr Pengelly said: “It’s the worst road I have seen in 30 years of being a councillor.

"It’s down to the bricks. The people of Corby deserve better. Luckily people have been parking on the bad side but you can see it’s down to the stones.”

The recently appointed North Northants Council executive member for highways, Cllr Macaulay Nichol, has agreed to join Cllr Pengelly for a fact-finding walkabout next month.

Potholes in Campbell Road have been reported via the Fix My Street website.

Pothole patrol visited Corby town centre to see Campbell Road /National WorldPothole patrol visited Corby town centre to see Campbell Road /National World
Pothole patrol visited Corby town centre to see Campbell Road /National World

The complaint states: “Lots of potholes some very deep up and down this street too many to pinpoint but from top to bottom of this road is in a terrible state.”

Motorist Karim Bharwani lives nearby and uses the road regularly.

He said: “What kind of a town is this? They are getting worse and worse and worse. They are annoying, but what can you do?”

To report a pothole to North Northants Council, click here and go to the Fix My Street section.

