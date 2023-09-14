Corby Core theatre's Cinderella panto promises glitter and magic for all - oh yes it does!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fabulous frocks, side-splitting slapstick and more glitter than you can shake a magic wand at – that’s the producers’ promise bringing Cinderella to the Core at Corby Cube.
Panto fans will be given their fill of traditional audience participation, as they wait to see if Cinders will go to the ball and meet her handsome prince.
Bringing the glitz, glamour and a flying glass coach to Corby’s premier venue are producers Little Wolf and Alan Bowles is excited to be working at the theatre.
He said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Little Wolf magic and mayhem to this beautiful theatre. Cinderella is a fantastic panto spectacular which we have been working on really hard on for months to bring it the Corby audience.
"There’s puppets, wonderful costumes, a spectacular set and more glitter than you can shake a fairy wand at.”
Making her panto debut is Lucy Munden who will star as Cinderella.
She said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited for the glitter, magic and fun – it’s going to have everything!”
Returning to Corby to perform is Inês Sampaio, a trained clown, who will bring her skill in physical comedy to the role of Dandini.
She said: “It’s really lovely to be back in Corby. I’ve never been in a panto before but I’ve watched loads. It’s going to be a magical show.”
Cinderella at the Core at Corby Cube starts on Saturday, December 16 with two performances at 2pm and 6pm and continues until New Year’s Eve.
For tickets go to https://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/cinderella-2/ or call 01536 470470.