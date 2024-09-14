Corby concert to boost funds for Ukrainian nurseries for second time
Having successfully raised over £3,000 two years ago, Oakley Vale Community Association is now organising a second ‘Brassed off About Ukraine’ concert.
The concert will be held on Thursday, October 24, at The Core at Corby Cube from 7.30pm to 10pm - with a 20 minute interval.
There will be a number of musical performances to enjoy including Chordless Corby choir, Corby Silver Band, Sunflower (acapella Ukrainian singers), Sofi Katrin a songwriter from Ukraine, Konstantin and Daria a Ukrainian duo, students of the Ukrainian Saturday School in Northampton performing ‘Children of Ukraine’, and Matviy and Emilia Ieromenko with Paul Balmer.
Oakley Vale Community Association chair, Paul Balmer said: “We raised about £3000 for an orphanage in Ukraine and we wanted to do it again because we have a lot of Ukrainian refugees in Corby.
“I’ve been teaching them English so they can get jobs and they’re keen to raise money for the orphanages out in Ukraine because a lot of kids have been orphaned by the war.
“Last time, we also managed to get a lorry to take nappies, baby food, and cleaning materials. We got a huge lorry and put about six pallets of stuff on there, all donated by Corby people which is fantastic. We just want to do more really.”
