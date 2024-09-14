A community association in Corby has for the second time organised a concert to raise much-needed funds for nurseries in war-torn Ukraine.

Having successfully raised over £3,000 two years ago, Oakley Vale Community Association is now organising a second ‘Brassed off About Ukraine’ concert.

The concert will be held on Thursday, October 24, at The Core at Corby Cube from 7.30pm to 10pm - with a 20 minute interval.

There will be a number of musical performances to enjoy including Chordless Corby choir, Corby Silver Band, Sunflower (acapella Ukrainian singers), Sofi Katrin a songwriter from Ukraine, Konstantin and Daria a Ukrainian duo, students of the Ukrainian Saturday School in Northampton performing ‘Children of Ukraine’, and Matviy and Emilia Ieromenko with Paul Balmer.

Oakley Vale Community Association chair, Paul Balmer said: “We raised about £3000 for an orphanage in Ukraine and we wanted to do it again because we have a lot of Ukrainian refugees in Corby.

“I’ve been teaching them English so they can get jobs and they’re keen to raise money for the orphanages out in Ukraine because a lot of kids have been orphaned by the war.

“Last time, we also managed to get a lorry to take nappies, baby food, and cleaning materials. We got a huge lorry and put about six pallets of stuff on there, all donated by Corby people which is fantastic. We just want to do more really.”

Tickets are £12.50, and because the community association received an anonymous donation for the theatre cost, 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to nurseries in Ukraine. Tickets can be purchased on The Core at Corby Cube’s website.