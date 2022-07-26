Corby company's trek challenge boosts Mind funds

Aching legs haven’t stopped colleagues from a Corby firm completing a trek to raise money for a mental health charity.

Staff from 7formation took on the charity walk for Northamptonshire Mind – their charity of the year.

The fit-out contractors, based at Rockingham Logistic, set a target for each employee for their 16.5 mile walk.

7formation employees

Kitty Chan, marketing manager, said: “We had a few bad knees and hips, but we completed it. It was a tough challenge, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported, participated, and donated.”

7formation chairman Steve Rowell said: “The team at 7formation looks forward to working closely with Northamptonshire Mind. If we can help in some way in raising awareness and improving the service, it will have been worthwhile.”

Northamptonshire Mind fundraising and communications lead Nick Tite said: “What a truly amazing effort by the team, the energy and commitment was inspiring.”