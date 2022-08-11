Corby company's home town pride leads to name change

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fast-growing building contractor has changed its name to celebrate its Corby roots and reflect their pride in their home town.

SAC Construction Ltd, based in Saxon Way West, has become Kori Construction Ltd as part of an extensive rebranding process.

The rebrand will support growth plans with the firm moving from a turnover of £2m in 2016 to a forecasted turnover of £40m in 2022.

(l-r) Tony Robinson, pre-construction director; Jordan Connachie, managing director; Sue Bird, finance director, and; Steve Culbert, founder and director of Kori Construction, under the company’s new name and branding.

Managing director, Jordan Connachie, wants to recognise and celebrate its roots in Corby because the business is growing beyond its traditional Northamptonshire heartland.

He said: “We worked with a market-leading construction branding agency as part of the rebrand process and they have helped us create an exceptional brand that reflects the future direction of the business.

“But when it came to the name, we took a simpler approach. We went on the Wikipedia page about Corby and found that the first settlers here dated back to the 8th century and were Danish. They were led by someone called Kori so the first name for Corby was ‘Kori’s by’, which translates to Kori’s settlement.

“As soon as we learned this, we all agreed Kori Construction was a great name for the business. On the one hand it is a modern sounding name befitted of a modern, innovative and ambitious main contracting business. On the other, it reaches right back to the beginnings of Corby, the town we’re very proud to have come from.”

The name change marks the start of a new phase of growth for the company as it continues to build on recent successes towards becoming one of the UK’s leading contractors.

But the town remains the home of the business and many of its staff, he said, and still plays a large and important role in shaping the company’s culture and values.

Kori Construction was founded in 2009 by director Steve Culbert. The business works across later living, multi-room, life sciences and commercial sectors, and employs 34 people.

Mr Culbert said the name change and branding had reinvigorated the business.

He said: “It’s been really positively received by staff and clients.