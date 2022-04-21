Corby company's candy cart helps Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics range take off

A Corby-based luxury brand design and installation company has helped to launch reality TV star Kylie Jenner’s beauty ranges at Heathrow Airport.

With a colourful candy cart, sweet treats and a show-stopping scooter – all in pastel pink – Emerald House Associates (EHA) created, constructed and installed the eye-catching, picture-perfect project promoting Kylie Cosmetics.

As well as the pink scooter a sweetie cart, complete with complimentary candy and laden with decorative doughnuts, formed the centrepieces for the two airport ‘activations’, crafted by EHA for client Coty.

To mark the introduction of the Kylie cosmetic ranges in both Heathrow and Gatwick airports, Coty enlisted EHA’s experienced team to design and construct the striking scooter.

Emerald House Associates director Natalie Hill, who managed the project with EHA colleague Zoe Kearns, said: “Coty came to us as retail specialists to design the bespoke Kylie vespa-style scooter and we were delighted to be the first company ever tasked to do this. We produced a scooter prototype, which was sent on a global trip and was unanimously well-received, as was our overall concept for the promotional projects.

“The eye-catching scooter and sweetie cart were then incorporated on the promotional sites that the EHA team created and installed in T3 at Heathrow. The interactive installations are to coincide with the launch of permanent airport gondolas introduced in both Heathrow and Gatwick featuring the Kylie range. It’s been a privilege for EHA to work on such an exciting project and as soon as the two promotional sites were installed, they were being mobbed by passengers.

“It has been a big project for us as there were so many complex elements involved in the airport activations. It has been fabulous to work on. The Kylie scooter provides the perfect photo opportunity allowing air passengers to sit on it and have their photo taken with the large neon Kylie sign behind them - it’s all incredibly instagrammable.”

Every weekend for the month travellers have the option of enjoying doughnuts for free which passengers can pick and select various toppings. Thousands of Kylie pink and white swirly style lollipops have also been created as part of the promotional projects, which include neon signs and a giant doughnut.

