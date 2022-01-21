Corby Company Shop membership to extend to thousands of charity workers

Workers employed by charities in North Northamptonshire are set to benefit from discounted food as a popular shop chain as it expands its membership.

The Company Shop, that has a store in Corby, has expanded its membership criteria to include employees, volunteers and pension recipients from registered charities.

With more than 4,000 people employed by charities in Corby and the surrounding area, this expansion of membership means even more people are eligible to shop in the Company Shop store located in Princewood Road.

The Company Shop in Corby

Company Shop sells high-quality surplus food and household products from big name retailers like M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco for about 50 per cent less than their recommended retail price.

Judy Bradshaw, Corby store manager, said: “Charities across the UK provide an invaluable level of support to good causes and those in need and we’re delighted to be able to thank them for their efforts by providing free membership to our Company Shop stores.

“Not only do our members have access to deeply discounted high-quality food and household products, which helps to stretch their budgets further, but shopping with us also delivers an environmental benefit as well, with our members helping to prevent millions of perfectly good products from needlessly going to waste.”

All the items sold are perfectly good to eat or use but have become surplus for reasons such as short-shelf life, wonky labelling, or seasonal packaging, and therefore otherwise may have gone to waste.

Last year, Company Shop’s 200,000 members – that comprises key workers, employees of the fast-moving consumer goods supply chain and those on means-tested benefits – collectively saved over £64m by shopping in the stores and saved more than 28,000 tonnes of food from needlessly going to waste.