Corby company director announced as finalist in prestigious Northamptonshire business awards

A Corby director has been named as a finalist in a prestigious county business awards.

Emerald House Associates director Natalie Hill has been announced as a finalist in the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.

The company, that specialise in the luxury retail display industry and create bespoke airport activations for all the UK’s major airports, nominated Natalie for the Businesswoman of the Year Award.

Emerald House Associates director Natalie Hill

Emerald House Associates business development manager, Emerald McNamara, said: “Director Natalie Hill is an exceptional and integral member of our team, and we are delighted Natalie has been named as a finalist in the Businesswoman of the Year category. With Natalie’s unwavering support and inspiration, the business has dramatically expanded, the growth has been phenomenal.

“Emerald House Associates prides itself on producing high quality luxury display units for the most famous and prestigious brands in the world and Natalie plays a vital role in helping us to continue to expand our extensive portfolio of prestigious clients, which includes Coty, Selfridges and Elizabeth Arden.

“Natalie is at the forefront of the work we do with an array of amazing luxury global brands and continues to dedicate herself to helping to further develop the business, helping us deliver the very best for our clients.”

The Emerald House Associates team will join the hundreds of guests attending the ceremony on Thursday (November 10) at the event hosted by actor, comedian and TV presenter, Paddy McGuinness.

Advertisement Hide Ad