Corby community rallies to help teenager punched in nightclub

The mum of a Corby teenager who was hospitalised after being punched on a nightclub dancefloor has said it was her 'worst nightmare' finding out he had been injured.

Well-known Jordan Hutchison, 18, had been enjoying a night out The Sorting Room in Decades, Rockingham Road, when he was assaulted and left with a head injury on Saturday (October 2)

To make matters worse, Jordan, who lives with cerebral palsy, also had his wallet stolen with the wages that he earned from his part-time job taken.

Jordan works at ViRAL Entertainment in Corby town centre

Now the community has rallied round to replace his missing wages with a collection online, at his workplace and at Studfall Chippy.

Mum Jackie said: "It was absolutely terrifying. It's every mother's worst nightmare. I had two people turn up at my door saying he was in hospital. They had his phone.

"I don't even remember getting to the hospital - I was on autopilot."

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

Pool fan Jordan

Jordan was treated for a injury to his head and had to stay in hospital until an-all important brain scan to see if any other damage had affected him. His condition means that he struggles to coordinate his arms and legs.

Jackie said: "To see all of the swelling - it's frustrating. People don't understand how dangerous it is.

"Jordan is a bit scared now. He was having a ball, socialising. He's a good boy and doesn't cause any problems. It's knocked his confidence a bit."

Jordan was recently given a role at ViRAL Entertainment, helping at the virtual reality gaming centre. It was his earnings and a tip from a customer that were taken from his wallet - returned the next day by a good Samaritan who tracked the family down.

Employer Lynnette Ballantyne said: "We have given him the day off and the GoFundMe has raised over £600 so far. We have customers that have given money and we gave him back the £20 tip. So many customers have wanted to donate."

Mum Jackie will be encouraging Jordan to get back on to the dancefloor.

Jackie said: "It's just sad. This is the third time he's been out. He just loves it - he feels like one of the lads. He was dancing with the girls. I need him to get back socialising.

"He's happy that the whole of Corby is behind him. Everyone is being so kind. We'd like to thank everyone for all their lovely kind gestures and for getting his money back.

"He'll bounce back."

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses following an assault at The Sorting Room in Decades, Rockingham Road, Corby.

"The incident took place at about 3.30am on Saturday, October 2, when an 18-year-old man was punched to the side of his head.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident and would ask anyone who has yet to contact them to do so. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 21000572042.