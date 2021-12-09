Corby community comes together to stock toy bank for struggling families

A Corby shop has been transformed into an Aladdin's cave filled with Christmas goodies, thanks to the generosity of people in the town wanting to help families who have been struggling with finances.

The Toybank town centre store in Corporation Street has been set up by mother and daughter duo, North Northants councillors Lyn and Leanne Buckingham, as part of their Corby In It Together group.

Last year more than 200 families were helped by the team of volunteers at the pop-up shop and this year it looks to be just as many people seeking help as they try to make ends meet.

Volunteer Charlotte Stevens

Donations of new and pre-loved toys, games, teen gifts and clothes have been pouring into the Toybank.

Cllr Lyn Buckingham said: "This year Santa will be visiting everyone. People can come in and choose a gift and that means they will have more income to spend on essentials - they can eat or go on the never-never. You can never catch up from that.

"People have been very generous donating brand new things and we have had so many dressing-up outfits.

"We have all faced hard times in our lives and when we have reached out our hands we have found others willing to help to share and support where we can.

Volunteer Charlotte Stevens and organiser Lyn Buckingham

"I think this year has the possibility of being worse than last year, with the fuel crisis and the cost of living going up."

Helping in the shop have been volunteers, including Charlotte Stevens.

She said: "I think it's fantastic that everybody gets the chance to celebrate Christmas."

The shop will be open for the rest of the week - today (Thursday, December 9) until 4pm and Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11, from 9am to 6pm.

Lyn added: "Corby is doing what Corby does best - coming together and making sure we've all got something.

"We in turn also try to help others, that’s what makes us great, we understand, we care, we reach out - it’s what we do."

﻿After the shop closes on Saturday Cllr Lyn Buckingham is happy to donate anything left over to groups in the town.