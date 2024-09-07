Corby community centre unveils brand new £17,000 lottery-funded kitchen

Beanfield Community Centre in Corby unveiled their brand new kitchen yesterday (Friday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kitchen was funded through the National Lottery Community Fund, from which they received £17,000 for the renovations.

Centre managers applied for the funding in 2023 and received the money this April, with work starting on the kitchen in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the official ribbon cutting, Cllr Alison Dalziel (Lab, Corby West) thanked the National Lottery Community Fund, Beanfield Community Centre management committee both current and past, builders Profixx Contracting Ltd, and North Northamptonshire Council. Alan Irwin, a trustee of the community centre also spoke.

From left to right: Paul Preston (Beanfield Community Centre management committee), and Cllr Alison Dalziel

Ann Brown, who served as a member of the previous management committee for at least two decades, was invited up to cut the ribbon.

Cllr Dalziel said: "This is a community kitchen and we really just want you [the community] to enjoy using it.

"It’s going to make a huge difference, the last kitchen was just an eyesore. The feedback we’ve had has been overwhelmingly positive and how could you not, it’s lovely.”

The kitchen is available as part of the hall hire at Beanfield Community Centre, for functions such as children’s parties, Christmas dinners, and more.