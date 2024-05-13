Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community centre in Corby hosted an afternoon tea event last week in order to raise money for the Red Cross.

The ‘pour a cup of kindness‘ event was run by Beanfield Community Centre on Friday, May 10, between 1pm and 4pm.

About 20 guests attended and were offered tea, coffee and homemade cake which raised more than £50 for The British Red Cross.

Melinda Goll, service coordinator for independent living at Kettering General Hospital, said: “The Red Cross does so much work in supporting those in need all over the world but we also work supporting people locally. It is brilliant that local communities are showing their support to the Red Cross.”

Local councillor and committee member at Beanfield Community Centre, Cllr Alison Dalziel, said: “We were pleased to run this event and dozens of people came along and over £50 was raised for the British Red Cross and we will be holding another event in the future.”

Louise Brock, Red Cross KGH transport coordinator, said: “There are so many ways to support the Red Cross and we thank all those who came out today. Please look at the website on how you can get involved.”

Since March 2021, the British Red Cross Northamptonshire teams have been making a positive contribution at Kettering General Hospital.

Their team is dedicated to providing the best possible care to patients through a range of services, aimed at enhancing their overall experience.

Their goal is to ensure that patients feel supported every step of the way.