Corby Commonwealth Games Relay batonbearers revealed

Members of the public wanting to catch a glimpse of the Corby leg of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay have been advised to wait outside Corby East Midlands International Pool on Sunday, July 10.

The official baton will be given a guard of honour by Corby Steel Spirit Cheerleaders will line the route into and out of the building as Archie Evans and Rebecca Johnson carry the baton.

Both swimmers were nominated by their clubs for the honour of carrying the ceremonial baton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Nyehuye with the baton

Archie Evans of Corby Amateur Swimming Club (CASC) was selected to be a batonbearer by his coaches and teammates for being an ‘inspirational character’ and ‘always facing challenges head on by working hard to achieve his goals’.

He joined the club at just 10 years old to embark on his dream of becoming a competitive swimmer. Archie has since progressed through the sport as a club record holder, county champion, regional champion, regional record holder and onto regional and national teams competing in Ireland and Dubai.

Rebecca Johnson of Kettering Amateur Swimming Club was selected because of her commitment to swimming. Rebecca travels between 24 to 60 miles to train four times a week at Kettering and Oundle swimming pools.

Kettering Amateur Swimming Club said: “Rebecca is a phenomenal athlete with great natural talent. Along with her physical gifts she also has the best attitude and progressive mindset. Rebecca won Kettering's annual award for best Girl Junior Progression and Effort 2022.”

Corby International Pool

The Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive at the Corby Cube at 9.19am on Sunday, July 10 and visit Corby East Midlands International Pool before leaving at 9.31am. It will be the last leg of its 29-day tour ahead of the Games in Birmingham that start on Thursday, July 28.

Members of the public are encouraged to come along to stand outside the swimming pool to see the baton’s arrival and exit as due to the Northampton Swimming Club Summer Festival Long Course Open Meet taking place, no members of the public will be able to have access inside the building.

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Jason Smithers said: “ As the time draws closer, we are so excited to welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay to Corby. Our local batonbearers sound like truly inspirational and talented people and are very deserving to be involved in this poignant event. I look forward to cheering them both on on the day and hope that lots of residents will join me in doing so.”

Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure and Culture, Cllr Helen Howell added: “North Northants Council are proud to have been asked to be involved in this event and I hope that lots of people will come along on the day to see the baton pass through Corby on it’s final leg of it’s journey through England.”