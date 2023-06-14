Tresham College celebrated the outstanding achievements of some of their students recently with an event in Corby.

Students of the year from across sport, tourism and uniformed public services courses were chosen to receive awards at a formal dinner on June 8.

Tom Kay, Tresham College head of department welcomed students, guests and staff, said: “This an opportunity to applaud the outstanding achievements of these students over the course of the year.

Back Row L-R : Angel–May Johnson, Grace McClafferty, Marshall Marks, Olivia Kettridge, Alisha Swann, and Millicent Yeoman Front Row L-R : Dominik Wysocki, Malachi Camara, Amy Lyon, and Mollie Andrews

“We are passionate about supporting our students and helping them succeed in whichever career they are aiming for.”

Award winners and their guests enjoyed a delicious three-course meal, created and served by Tresham College hospitality students at The Manor House Restaurant.

The historic listed building in Corby is the venue for the college’s popular catering and hospitality courses.

Tresham College principal Robin Webber-Jones presented student of the year awards to Mollie Andrews, Alisha Swann, Amy Lyon, Olivia Kettridge, Angel-May Johnson, Marshall Marks and Malachi Camara.

Millicent Yeoman was awarded Most Likely to Succeed in a uniformed public service career, Dominik Wysocki was football player of the year and Grace McClafferty was awarded overall student of the year.

Tresham College is managed by The Bedford College Group who are currently on course to open a new sixth form in Corby this year.