Councillors and locals in Corby say that a major carriageway is now causing a real danger to people using the road.

The state of the A6003 is now ‘unacceptable’, say local councillors who are gravely worried about the safety of motorists.

Councillors say they are ‘sounding the alarm’ to call for immediate action on the Corby section of road between the Beefeater roundabout and Rockingham Castle. The worst part of the road is the section between Danesholme Road and the BP Garage, which has been inadequately repaired numerous times. On some parts of the road the central markings have been almost completely worn away.

They say the road is increasingly becoming a danger to motorists and is putting them at ‘serious risk’.

Councillor Simon Rielly says that the A6003 is an immediate danger to motorists. Image: Submitted

Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab, Oakley) said that the road is riddled with potholes, has poorly maintained road markings, and inadequate lighting.

He said: “Recent users of the A6003 have revealed numerous hazards, including deep potholes that can damage vehicles and lead to accidents. The faded or non-existent road markings have resulted in confusion among drivers, particularly during night-time when visibility is compromised. “Furthermore, the lack of proper street lighting exacerbates these issues, making it difficult for drivers to navigate safely.

“Community members have expressed their frustration, sharing stories of near-misses and vehicle damage due to the poor condition of the road. Many drivers are calling for swift action to address these issues before they lead to a tragic accident.

"We have raised the state of not only this road but many others but there seems to be no plan to get things resolved.”

"Local residents and commuters are encouraged to report any additional hazards they encounter on the A6003 to fixmystreet.

“Together, we can work toward a safer road for all. North Northants residents deserve better service form this council.”

Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab, Lloyds) said: “Our roads should be safe for all who use them. The current conditions on the A6003 are unacceptable and pose a significant risk to public safety.

“We urge the local government and transportation agencies to prioritize immediate repairs to this critical route before someone is seriously injured.”

It’s believed the road had been due a total resurface this year but that has now been delayed to 2028.

A resident of Cottingham who has complained to his local councillors said: “I drove to Cornwall recently and the half of mile or road was worse than the whole journey to Cornwall.

"I think there’s going to be a serious incident there as there are cars swerving everywhere.”

North Northamptonshire Council have been contacted for comment.