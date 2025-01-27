Citizens Advice North Northants says it's staying at the Corby Cube. Image: NW

A vital, free service that has helps people across Corby deal with debt, bills, housing and benefits has reassured locals that it will not be ending any of its services.

There had been rumours that Citizen Advice North Northants, which runs weekday drop-ins at the Cube as well as outreach services at foodbanks and other venues, would be leaving its base after a rebrand which dropped ‘Corby’ from its name.

Some volunteers were concerned their services may no longer be required.

Councillor Lyn Buckingham (Lab, Lloyds) said she had spoken to worried locals.

"It’s a vital service in our community,” she said.

"I send so many of my residents there for help. It’s a service that saves lives. It would be awful it it were to close.”

The charity has seen increasing demand for its services amid the cost of living crisis. Last year it received 21,400 enquiries across North Northants, helping 2,300 people. Twenty-five trained volunteers helped people deal with £2.5m of debt.

The service is funded by grants from organisations including North Northamptonshire Council the Henry Smith charity and the Government’s Multiply scheme.

Phil Arkell, CEO of Citizens Advice North Northants said: “We wish to reassure the community that there are no plans to cease operations at the Corby Cube. Despite facing the usual financial challenges that affect many charities, the organisation is committed to continuing its vital services in Corby and through partners across the region.

“A few months ago, we changed our name from Citizens Advice Corby & Kettering to Citizens Advice North Northants. This move was designed to reflect the creation of North Northants Council and to broaden our reach and impact.

"This rebranding reflects our dedication not only to maintaining but also expanding our services within the community.

“We are proud to have launched new initiatives in Wellingborough and East Northants while continuing to support the Corby community through our established programs at the Cube, Corby Foodbank, Hazelwood, Kingswood Neighbourhood Centres, and HomeStart Corby.

"Not to mention our increased remote availability by telephone and email and dedicated financial capability and employability work across the community.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to provide guidance and support to all members of our community and look forward to serving the people of North Northamptonshire for many years to come.”