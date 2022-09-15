Corby cinema's free tickets for screening of Queen's funeral claimed within hours

Savoy Cinema, Corby

Tickets to a free screening of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral at Corby’s Savoy Cinema were claimed within hours last night (Wednesday).

The popular George Street movie house announced just after 7pm that they would be showing Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral from 10.30am on Monday (September 19).

They said seats would be free of charge, with complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits to those in attendance, and urged people to pre-book as seating was limited.

And by 10pm virtually every ticket had been claimed as people raced to grab a seat to watch what many expect to be the biggest TV broadcast in history.

The cinema will be closed for the rest of the day with regular film screenings resuming on Tuesday, September 20.

Savoy Cinema was praised by social medial users for opening up to show the funeral with many other venues closing on the bank holiday.

One said: “Wonderful to see someone doing something kind and selfless during such a difficult time for so many people.”

Another said: “Fantastic and thank you for this! Truly appreciated and brings people together who would have sat on there (sic) own.”