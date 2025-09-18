Corby Christmas Project is back with its hugely popular charity bingo night

Eyes down for this popular fundraiser which will once again help spread Christmas cheer to children in Corby.

The Corby Christmas Project is back with its charity bingo night next month.

All money raised will be used by the project to supply families in need in the Corby area, with gifts and clothing for their children and food to help them have a Christmas to remember.

The organisers told the Northants Telegraph: “After six incredible years, The Corby Christmas Project is back with our hugely popular charity bingo night – a night of fun that truly makes a difference.

"This event is at the heart of what we do, bringing the community together to make Christmas brighter for local families who are struggling.

"With the support of local people, businesses and community partners, every penny raised helps us provide children with Christmas gifts, warm clothing and food hampers ensuring no family misses out on the joy of Christmas.”

On the night, there will be six bingo games with cash prizes, a raffle packed with vouchers and prizes donated by local businesses, music and party vibes with DJ Scott Ash to keep the fun going.

Organisers are also looking for raffle prize donations so if you or your business can help, your generosity will help spread more Christmas cheer.

The charity bingo night is taking place on Friday, October 17 with doors open at 7pm and eyes down at 7.30pm.

It is being held at Corby Irish Centre in Patrick Road with tickets costing £20 which includes your bingo books.

Tickets are available now by calling Nicola on 07702 170146.