Corby Christmas Project hosting charity bingo night tomorrow evening
After the success of the last two years’ events, Corby Christmas Project is again hosting a charity bingo night to raise funds to support families in need over the festive season.
The event is taking place at The Irish Centre tomorrow evening (September 29).
All money raised will be used to supply families in need in the Corby area, with gifts and clothing for their children and food to help them have a Christmas to remember.
There will be six games of bingo with cash prizes. There will also be a raffle on the night and a local DJ.
Tickets are £20 each which includes your bingo books. Tickets can be bought on the door.
For the past four years the project has been supporting local schools to help families that are struggling over the Christmas period.
The project is run by Nicola Bennett and Sinead Barclay.
In 2022 they helped almost 30 families and more than 70 children by ensuring they received everything they would need to make their Christmas magical.
They also provide the families with everything they need for Christmas dinner and food supplies over the holidays.
The children they support age from babies up to 18-years-old.
They are always looking for donations of toys, pyjamas, dressing gowns, coats, teenage shaving gift sets and general gifts for the children/teenagers but are only able to accept unopened/new items.
They are also only able to take the family nominations from the schools and not any self referrals.
To find out more information, visit their Facebook page. If you’d like to donate email [email protected]