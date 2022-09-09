Corby choir celebrates 10 years of hitting all the right notes

The Deep Roots Tall Trees choir is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year

A Corby choir is celebrating a decade of singing by holding a special concert next month.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Corby's very own Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir and they will be celebrating with an event at The Core on October 2.

Featuring a live band and special guest appearance from singer and founder Barb Jungr, the concert will be a celebration of the people, culture and heritage of Corby.

The choir in action

The choir first came together to sing for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee visit to Corby in 2012.

Under the leadership of local artist Rosalind Stoddart, renowned singer Barb Jungr and choir director Gareth Fuller, local singers and musicians came together to write and perform their own songs.

Over the past 10 years, the choir has sung their songs with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Sinfonia Viva, sung in Gaelic, Polish and Latvian, performed at Corby Town football stadium, Warkton Church, The Core @ Corby Cube, The Rooftop art gallery and on film.

Current artistic director Neil Paris said: “We are all so excited to be celebrating our tenth anniversary.

"The past couple of years have been really difficult for all of us and it looks like there is more trouble ahead so this concert feels extra special.

"It’s not just about celebrating 10 years of great songs and music but the importance of community, friendship and belonging which is what Deep Roots Tall Trees is all about.

"The choir’s songs are both exciting and uplifting and quiet and thoughtful so there’s definitely something for everyone.

"With Barb Jungr as a guest artist and Gareth Fuller’s fantastic live band it should be a great night.”

The Deep Roots Tall Trees tenth anniversary concert will be at 7.30pm on October 2 at The Core at Corby Cube.

Tickets are £10 or £7 concessions.