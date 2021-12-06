Corby children's Christmas messages of thanks to light up London's BT Tower

Heartfelt message by two Corby youngsters to a charity's volunteers will be beamed across one of London' s most iconic landmarks in the run up to Christmas from today (Monday, December 6).

The two girl's messages will light up BT Tower for 12 days to thank Home-Start UK which helped their families as part of the Make Nice Things Happen festive campaign.

Inspired by a five-year-old boy, who thanked his Home-Start volunteer for supporting him and his disabled dad John with the simple message 'our volunteer makes nice things happen', the Christmas campaign is encouraging people to make nice things happen for others over the festive season.

Matilda and Hope

The thank-you notes which will light up the BT Tower over 12 days include messages from five-year old Matilda and Hope, three, whose family are supported by Home-Start Corby.

Matilda's message reads “Our volunteer is kind to me.”

Her mum Kelly Sims said: “Putting children’s messages on the BT Tower is such a nice thing to do. Home-Start are family to my children.”

Three-year-old Hope's message says: "Our volunteer makes mummy giggle.”

Five-year-old Matilda

Hope’s mum, Nicole McCann, added: “Hope says Home-Start helped my mummy a lot. They’re amazing xxxx.”

Their quotes will be displayed on the 190m-high BT Tower from 9am to 5pm in a series of messages until Friday, December 17.

Maggie MacKay, the manager at Home-Start Corby, said: “I would like to wish families and their children everywhere a happy Home-Start Christmas and to offer the gift of time this year through volunteering.”

The BT Tower messages are designed to stop busy shoppers, residents and commuters in their tracks to take a moment to remember the real meaning of Christmas.

Hope aged 3

Peter Grigg, chief executive of Home-Start UK, said: “It’s been a hard year for everyone, so this Christmas, Home-Start wants to not only thank our volunteers who were there for our families when things got tough, but also to encourage people to make nice things happen for others this festive season. What better way to get this across than in giant letters on one of the most iconic landmarks in the capital and through the eyes of children. We are absolutely delighted that our corporate partner BT has been able to help us share the real meaning of Christmas: simple pleasures, support, friendship and kindness.”

Lighting up the tower with the words of children has been made possible thanks to Home-Start UK being chosen as BT’s UK national charity partner.

Victoria Johnson, campaigns, charity and engagement director at BT, said: “Volunteers up and down the country do such amazing work all year round, so it's great to be able to share these thank you messages and show the impact it has, particularly on children.

“We partnered with Home-Start due to a shared vision of how digital technology can help improve people's lives. It's apt therefore that one of the most prominent digital screens in the UK can help share some kindness, particularly at this time of year.”

Messages for the “Make Nice Things Happen” campaign are:

“Our volunteer makes nice things happen.” Max 5, of Chorley, Lancashire.

“Our volunteer is dad’s friend” Akira 7, from Medway, Kent.

"We love our volunteer." Tobias, 6, from Nottingham.

“Our volunteer is kind to me.” Matilda, 5, of Corby.

“Our volunteer makes mummy giggle.” Hope, 3, of Corby.

“Our volunteer helps us with homework.” Lennon, 7, of Northern Ireland.

“Our volunteer helps me with my speech.” Carson, 9, of Luton.

“Our volunteer is kind to mummy” Noah 4 of Wales.

“Our volunteers reads me dinosaur books” Oscar 4 of Somerset.

“Our volunteer climbs trees with me.” Lily, 6, of Chesterfield.

“Our volunteer plays Lego with us.” Jasper, 7, of Wokingham.

“Our volunteer does splashes with us.” Ziggy+Zen 2, of Dundee