Corby charity welcomes Clare Balding CBE and Alice Arnold to its team as patrons

Corby-based charity Mintridge Foundation has welcomed industry titans Clare Balding CBE and Alice Arnold to its team as patrons.

Supporting Mintridge Foundation’s mission of enhancing life skills and well-being in young people through sports, the pair will bring their extensive sporting expertise to the charity and hope they can play their part in the charity achieving its ambitious 2023 goal of helping 15,000 school-aged children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harnessing the power of positive sporting role models, Mintridge Foundation provides school children across the country with long-term mentorship to nurture their talents and mental health through sport.

Clare Balding CBE left and Alice Arnold right

Now with Britain’s award-winning broadcaster, author and commentator Clare Balding CBE, and her wife, British broadcaster and journalist Alice Arnold, on the team the charity has over 40 of the UK’s brightest sports stars on its roster of patrons and ambassadors, including Olympians, Paralympians and other professional sports stars from over 20 sports.

Clare Balding CBE, said: “We have long admired the work of Mintridge Foundation, so to be asked to become patrons was really humbling for both Alice and me. We both feel hugely passionate about helping the next generation to realise their potential, whether that is in sports or not, and hope we can support young people across the country with Mintridge Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working alongside the ambassadors and hearing about their own journeys has been illuminating for us, as well as the young people the charity supports. Alice and I are bigger believers in the power of sport and everyone being included, so can’t wait to help deliver this in a much more holistic way through Mintridge Foundation.”

With almost a decade of experience bridging the gap between sports stars and young people, Mintridge Foundation has already helped over 75,000 children. From delivering school assemblies, coaching clinics and classroom sessions, through to long-term one-on-one mentoring, the charity has been using its tried-and-tested methods to raise aspirations across the UK since 2015.

Mintridge Foundation’s team of ambassadors spans both team and individual sportspeople and includes: Shona McCallin MBE, Pamela Cookey, Patrick Foster and many more.

Together, they will work with young people in schools, clubs and academies across the UK to nurture raw talent, increase confidence and enhance life skills, alongside raising awareness about the importance of maintaining both mental and physical well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder and managing director of Mintridge Foundation, Alex Wallace, said: “To be able to share the news that Clare and Alice are coming on board is just staggering for me. Their years of experience and passion for our cause is the fire needed to be able to help make our small charity’s big ambitions possible.

“I was always asked who my ideal patron would be and Clare Balding was always my response from day one. I can’t quite articulate how grateful I am. To have the backing and belief from two incredibly influential and inspiring women hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but I’m so very ready for us to help young people of all ages and backgrounds to develop confidence and resilience through sport with their support.”